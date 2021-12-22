Non-vaccinated still topping hospitalisation and ICU cases

Contrary to talk on social media that fully vaccinated people are more at risk of new COVID-19 infections, data shows that unvaccinated people are still making up the larger percentage of hospitalised cases and those ending up in intensive care units.

Latest data from the Ministry of Health and Social Services shows that between 10 October-12 December 2021, 136 people were hospitalised due to COVID-19, of which 111 (82 per cent) were unvaccinated.

During that period, 17 patients were admitted in high care units due to COVID-19, of which 13 were not vaccinated. All 12 patients admitted in ICU during that period were unvaccinated.

COVID-19 pillar lead in the Health Ministry and emergency specialist, Dr Kaveto Sikuvi said while the ministry has been reporting a few breakthrough infections among those vaccinated, they often show minor symptoms of flu, cough and headaches but almost never need hospitalisation.

“This is why you should get vaccinated so that even when you get COVID-19, you don’t end up in the hospital critically ill. These numbers that we are talking about reflect what is on the ground. The patients we are seeing in hospital needing high care and admitted in ICU are almost exclusively made up of those not vaccinated,” Sikuvi noted.

On why the ministry is recording breakthrough cases among those vaccinated, Sikuvi said a number of factors are involved - there was a general relaxation among those vaccinated, and the perception that when a person is vaccinated they are immune to contracting COVID-19.

“That is not the case. Since the beginning we have been emphasising that vaccine is not a cure nor do they prevent one from contracting the virus. What it does is offer you protection from severe illness, hospitalisation and death. So those vaccinated, if exposed, they may contract the virus and our call is that we do not throw caution to the wind, even when vaccinated; continue adhering to health regulations.”

The head of the Katutura emergency unit further called on people to get vaccinated to give healthcare workers a break.

“Like everyone else, our healthcare workers need to spend festive seasons home with their family. They also want an opportunity to rest and take a break away from hospitals and that can only happen if we have enough people vaccinated lowering the number of those who will end up needing hospitalisation.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency