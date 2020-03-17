NSX suspends group visits to its offices amidst COVID-19

Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) has recommended its customers to postpone any planned visits/meetings to their offices and advise them to conduct necessary enquiries via telephone and email.

According to the statement availed to Nampa by NSX &amp;amp;amp; Transfer Secretaries on Tuesday through email, the stock exchange business hours (07h30 to 17h00) will remain unchanged.

“At this stage, market trading hours will remain unchanged and we do not currently expect disruption to our operations as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic,” said the statement.

Furthermore, the NSX has shared some general rules or visitor protocol to be considered by all customers should those planned visits be unavoidable:

“1. Visitors or event attendees experiencing a cough, fever, shortness

of breath or respiratory symptoms are requested not to visit the NSX

2. A 'no hugging' and 'no hand-shake' policy is now in effect

3. Please follow our hygiene protocol upon arrival at the NSX premises, you will be instructed accordingly by our receptionist,” as share in the statement.

Earlier this week, the Head of the State has called on all Namibian to take necessary precaution in order to fight further spread of the pandemic Coronavirus that is believed to through gathering.

Source: Namibia Press Agency