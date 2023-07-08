Obasanjo congratulates Prof. Jegede on AAU award

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Prof. Olugbemiro Jegede, on his recent award as Association of African Universities’ (AAU) Higher Ambassador for Open and Distance Learning in Africa.

Obasanjo in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, congratulated Jegede on the historic award and thanked the scholar for his humility and the honour of associating him with his contribution to higher education in Africa.

“Professor Jegede, congratulations for your historic award and thank you specially for your humility and the honor done to me by associating me with your contribution to higher education in Africa.

“More power to your elbows and may the good Lord continue to guide you, expand your coast and grant you all you need to continue to matter in education and knowledge locally, nationally, continentally and globally.”

AAU recently in Windhoek, Namibia, at its 22nd Conference of Rectors, Vice-Chancellors and Presidents of African Universities, bestowed upon Prof. Jegede its highest honour of “AAU Higher Ambassador for Open and Distance Learning in Africa”.

The award, according to the Secretary General of AAU, Prof. Olusola Oyewole, is in recognition of Prof. Jegede’s contribution towards advancing excellence in African higher education.

“Your passion serves as an inspiration to the entire Africa academic and beyond; and AAU is proud to appoint you as the Higher Education Ambassador for Open and Distance Learning.

“AAU extends its deepest gratitude to you for your examplary leadership which serves as an extraordinary source of inspiration not only to African academic community but the individuals far beyond our borders.

“We stand proud of your remarkable achievements in fostering a vibrant and transformative higher education sector,” Prof. Oyewole remarked.

Emeritus Prof. Jegede was Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, former Secretary to Kogi State Government and former Secretary General of Association of African Universities with its headquarters in Ghana

Jegede has worked in different capacities in the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, and Ghana, advancing open and distance learning.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria