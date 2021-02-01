Ohangwena governor encourages VTCs’ support

Ohangwena Governor Walde Ndevashiya said Namibia needs strong training institutions to impart skills on the youth if the country is to achieve development initiatives such as the Harambee Prosperity Plan, national development plans and Vision 2030.

Ndevashiya made these remarks on Friday during his familiarisation visit to the privately-owned Ongha Vocational Training Centre in the Ohangwena Constituency and Ongenga Technical College in the Ongenga Constituency.

“Our developmental plans will be achieved only when our people, especially the young ones, are trained to acquire the skills needed to drive our development agenda,” Ndevashiya noted.

He singled out vocational training centres (VTCs) as some of the key institutions in the training of young people to ably develop the country and create self-employment and employment opportunities for others.

Ndevashiya encouraged the youth to take vocational training seriously, while at the same time appealing to both the public and private sector to create conducive environments for the VTCs to continue moulding vocational professionals.

He also shunned the notion of vocational training being for those unsuccessful in formal education, adding that it is vocational education graduates such as bricklayers, carpenters, electricians and engineers, spearheading development in the world.

Speaking during Ndevashiya’s visit, one of the Ongha Vocational Training Centre directors, Titus Malangu said the centre was initiated in 2018 and has thus far enrolled 77 trainees for auto mechanic, general electrical and welding and metal fabrication since the first intake in 2019.

According to Malangu, the centre has 14 staff members.

“Besides financial support we received from the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) last year, we are entirely depending on the fee being paid by the trainees monthly,” head of the centre, Ismael Hamunyela told Nampa in an interview.

Founder of the Ongenga Technical College, Elia Haufiku on his part, indicated that the situation is similar at his centre.

“We started the centre in September 2019 with the money I have generated through the sale of my private car, and from there we buy our training materials and pay rent fee with the money from our personal pockets or students’ fee,” said Haufiku.

His centre currently has seven trainees in three-level joinery and welding and metal fabrication courses.

Both centres are using Namibia Industrial Development Agency (NIDA) buildings as their training venues and having Grade 10 and 12 are the current requirements for respective training at the two training centres.

Source: Nampa