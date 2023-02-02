Okahandja couple arrested for murder of two-month-old baby

A couple at Okahandja was arrested and charged with the murder of their two-month-old baby girl, who was allegedly discovered dead at a house at the town in the early hours of Wednesday.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the deceased has been identified as Monica Blessing Swartbooi.

Mbeha said it is alleged that the 31-year-old mother of Swartbooi and her 32-year-old father were wrestling each other over the baby by pulling and pushing one another while both holding tightly onto her.

The incident had taken place at the couple’s house in Promised Land location at Okahandja around 22h00 on Tuesday.

“Allegedly the father wanted to take the baby with him, while the mother did not want to allow him,” Mbeha said.

After the couple allegedly failed to agree, they fell asleep, said Mbeha.

At approximately 04h00 on Wednesday, the mother wanted to breastfeed the baby, but discovered that her baby was not breathing.

Since bruises were allegedly visible on the body of the baby, both parents were arrested and are expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court Thursday on a charge of murder, Mbeha said.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency