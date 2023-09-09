Okahandja teen girl allegedly stabbed to death

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed in the chest and died at a hospital in Okahandja in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa said the deceased was identified by her mother as Clara Frederick.

According to Mbeha, the incident happened at approximately 01h50 on Saturday at the Nau-Aib informal area.

It is alleged that the deceased was coming from a bar and as she approached her mother's house in Oshetu no. 3, she was attacked by unknown suspects who stabbed her in the upper left chest with an unknown sharp object, said Mbeha.

“Frederick screamed out loud and her mother came outside and found her daughter lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Upon hearing Frederick's mother coming out of the house, the suspects ran away and this made it impossible for her to establish how many suspects had attacked her daughter,” said Mbeha.

The deceased was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency