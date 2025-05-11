China’s Zheng Advances to Round of 16 at Italian Open



Ohangwena: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the Omagongo Annual Festival is a powerful embodiment of the spirit of their ancestors and testament to the enduring strength and resilience of their people.





According to Namibia Press Agency, addressing festival attendees at the Omhedi Palace of the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority in the Ohangwena Region, Nandi-Ndaitwah indicated that the festival is a vital platform for honouring traditions, sharing ancestral stories, and reaffirming the commitment to preserving cultural heritage for future generations. She emphasized that the festival serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, cooperation, and respect within communities and across the nation.





The Omagongo Festival, which celebrates Aawambo culture, was first hosted as a unified event in 2015, following calls by the late Founding President Sam Nujoma in the early 2000s to combine the festivities into one inclusive event. The event features omagongo, a white wine made from the marula tree’s fruit, which is brewed in most households during the fruiting season.





The festival rotates annually between eight northern traditional authorities. This year, the Oukwanyama and Ombadja traditional authorities hosted the event. Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted the importance of practicing and transmitting customs, languages, arts, and traditions to ensure the continuity of the nation’s heritage. She also noted that through unity and collaboration, they can address modern challenges while preserving enduring values.





The President underscored cultural unity’s significance, viewing culture as a unifying thread and cautioning against allowing traditions to create divisions. She remarked that the Omagongo season is a period of happiness and peaceful assembly, appreciating nature’s gift of fresh drinks.





Ohangwena Governor, Sebastian Ndeitunga, spoke about the social and cultural opportunities created during this season. He explained that after the fermentation process, community members and guests come together to enjoy omagongo and traditional cuisine. Ndeitunga also noted that UNESCO recognized the Omagongo Festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2015.





Meanwhile, Uukwambi Chief Herman Iipumbu announced that next year’s festival will be hosted by the Uukwambi and Uukwaluudhi traditional authorities.

