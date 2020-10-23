Omaheke’s Chief Sofia Primary School gets new hostel blocks

The Anglo American Namibia Foundation (AANF) on Thursday donated two new hostel blocks to the Chief Sofia Primary School at Corridor 17 in the Omaheke Region’s Aminuis Constituency.

The AANF availed N.dollars 1.9 million for the construction of the hostel blocks, which are an addition to the school’s old hostel blocks which accommodates 80 learners.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, AANF trustee Wolfgang Teichert said the private sector should also play a role in providing a solid foundation for education, adding that the responsibility of education for the Namibian child should not be the responsibility of government alone.

“We are always willing to work with the government, in particular the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture. Through collaborative actions, higher education standards can be achieved,” he said.

Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate lauded the foundation for its continued support in programmes across the education spectrum, noting that the importance of education can never be over emphasised.

“The only vehicle that can move the San people from being marginalised is education. We must remove the status tag of marginalised around the necks of our indigenous people and restore their dignity,” he said.

The governor further encouraged the community to value education in order to overcome their social difficulties and become role models and in the long run, alleviate poverty in their community.

He urged the staff, learners and the wider community to take care of the school infrastructure to ensure that it serves its purpose for future generations as well.

Source: Namibia Press Agency