Omitara Independence mini-tournament taking place this weekend

The first edition of the Omitara Independence mini-tournament will take place at the Omitara sports field this weekend.

Speaking to Nampa in an interview on Wednesday, tournament organiser Gabriel Eigowab of main sponsor Skonjax Finest Lounge stated that Omitara and the surrounding areas possess some of the greatest football stars, but due to limited opportunities and financial constraints, they are not exposed to the outside world.

He said the initial purpose of holding this tournament is not just to celebrate 31 years of Namibia’s independence, but to also market the raw products of Omitara and surrounding villages to those in the national football setup.

Eigowab said the organisers have invited former and current coaches and scouts from top-flight football in the first and second divisions, as well as some from the Namibia Premier league, to hunt for raw talent.

He said the tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with teams to register with N.dollars 500 with a non-refundable deposit of N.dollars 250. The first two teams will win prizes, with the champion to pocket N.dollars 2 500 while the runner-up will walk away with N.dollars 1 500.

All COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all times, noted Eigowab.

Source: Namibia press Agency