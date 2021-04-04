Omundaungilo families receive better houses

The Tsumkwe Community Trust and Ombaye Fishing Company have constructed 10 corrugated iron sheet houses for a group of 17 marginalised community families settling at Onakalunga village in the Ohangwena Region’s Omundaungilo Constituency.

This follows a recent request by Ohangwena Region Governor Walde Ndevashiya for sponsors to come on board and assist the families, through pictures he took depicting the conditions they live in.

Tsumkwe Community Trust and Ombaye Fishing, headed by businessman Libolly Haufiku, responded and constructed the houses at a value of N.dollars 120 000.

While handing over the houses Friday, Deputy Minister of Marginalised communities, Royal /Ui/o/oo said the living conditions of the San people remain average and the construction of housing units for the community must be used as a trajectory that should be followed and embodied by all leaders in Namibia and the nation at large.

He also called on the beneficiaries to remember that the houses are their properties and they have to take full responsibility in maintaining them with pride.

On his part, Ndevashiya said the living conditions of Omundaungilo San people, amidst COVID-19, were so deplorable in the absence of proper housing, clean water, and ablution facilities.

“The construction of the houses is a clear indication that we need to continue creating a conducive living environment for our marginalised people in the region,” he stated.

Ndevashiya pledged that despite the economic challenges the country is going through, his office will continue to solicit support and mobilise resources for the benefit of marginalised and vulnerable people in the region.

Prior to receiving the houses, the families lived in caves as temporary shelters.

