Omusati Region Experiences Flash Floods

Omusati – Flash floods have affected parts of the Omusati Region following heavy rainfall, causing a rise in the water level of the Ogongo stream. Leonard Hango, the Senior Hydrologist for the Cuvelai-Etosha Basin at the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, provided insights into the current situation.

In an interview with the Namibian Press Agency (Nampa), Hango noted that areas like Ogongo and Okalongo experienced flash floods due to recent heavy rains in northern Namibia. He explained that these regions, typically dry for extended periods, are susceptible to sudden floods under heavy rainfall conditions.

The rising waters in the Ogongo stream have led to the partial inundation of nearby houses and business establishments. Residents in these areas have begun preparations to deal with potential impacts. Hango emphasized the unpredictability and potential danger of flash floods, stating that while the water usually passes through, continuous heavy rainfall could lead to more severe flooding.