One death per day on roads in January

WINDHOEK: The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund on Wednesday announced that it recorded 158 road crashes, 335 injuries and 29 fatalities in its year-to-date statistics for the 01-28 January 2024 period. According to a media statement issued by MVA Fund Chief Executive Officer Rosalia Hausiku, 89 people were injured and 16 people lost their lives in road traffic crashes in the past week alone. 'MVA Fund extends its deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic crash which occurred on the gravel road near Okashandja village, resulting in the death of eight people and injuries of many others. The safety of road users is of paramount importance to the MVA Fund as road crashes have devastating consequences that affect families, communities, and the nation at large,' Hausiku noted. The affected families were urged to contact the MVA Fund service centre in Ongwediva for funeral and other benefits offered by the fund. It further said these crashes are often predictable and preventable through conscie ntious driving, strict adherence to road traffic rules and regulations, planning long journeys and avoiding driving at night when there is limited visibility on the road. The MVA Fund thus called for enhanced vigilance and responsible road user behaviour from all drivers. Source: The Namibia Press Agency