

Kursk: A civilian was killed and nine others were injured in a massive attack by enemy drones on Kursk, regional authorities said.

According to Namibia Press Agency, “Tonight, Kursk was subjected to a massive attack by the enemy. As a result of targeted UAV strikes on civilian infrastructure, fires broke out in several houses. Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman died. Nine people were also injured, they received shrapnel wounds, traumatic brain injuries, burns,” the regional government said on Telegram.

It noted that the victims had been hospitalized.

Fires broke out in several houses in Kursk after the drone attack, an ambulance garage was also attacked, 11 cars were damaged. Three more private homes were damaged by drone strikes, the authorities said.

The acting governor of the Kursk Region, Alexander Khinshtein, called the nighttime drone strike on Kursk an unprecedentedly brutal crime committed by the Ukrainian armed forces.

“An unprecedentedly cruel crime by Ukrainian Nazis, a nighttime drone strike

on Kursk. Nine people were injured, six of them were hospitalized. Unfortunately, one elderly woman, born in 1940, died,” Khinshtein said in a video message.

A total of 24 apartment buildings were damaged in the attack, with three of them severely, the governor noted.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the terrorist attack following the strike on Kursk, spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said, adding that military investigators discovered fragments of drones and other striking elements filled with explosive devices to cause maximum damage to civilians and infrastructure facilities.