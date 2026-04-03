Opuwo Owes Millions to NamWater Amid Persistent Water Challenges

Opuwo: The Opuwo Town Council owes about N.dollars 60 million to NamWater, amid critical water challenges which continue to affect households, businesses, and overall economic productivity.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the council's chief executive officer, Matjandjara Katurota, revealed during the 2026 Opuwo Annual Trade Fair fundraising gala dinner that water remains the most critical challenge facing the town, with supply currently at 70 cubic metres per hour compared to a demand of 120 cubic metres per hour.

"This shortfall has forced us into water rationing, which affects households, businesses, and overall economic productivity," she said. She added that high lime content in the water continues to clog pipes, damage infrastructure, and increase maintenance costs, contributing to revenue losses and dissatisfaction among residents.

The council has undertaken several interventions to improve water supply, including the construction of water reservoirs in different parts of the town and the drilling of eight boreholes as a short-term measure. Plans are underway to establish a water treatment plant to address water quality challenges and ensure safe and reliable supply. "These projects are not just infrastructure, they are lifelines. They represent dignity, health, and the foundation of economic growth," she stressed.

Katurota further highlighted that Opuwo's population is estimated between 23,000 and 30,000 residents, yet only about 3,600 are registered ratepayers, placing significant strain on the council's ability to deliver services. "A relatively small revenue base is expected to sustain and deliver services to a rapidly growing population," she said.

She further highlighted progress made in waste management, saying the council has introduced waste sorting initiatives and is working towards establishing a recycling system and a buy-back centre. "Our vision is clear, a cleaner Opuwo that generates income from its waste," she said.

Katurota called on government and private investors to support infrastructure development and public-private partnerships, emphasising that strengthening Opuwo's economy will benefit the entire Kunene Region.