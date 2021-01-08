Opuwo rural constituency councillor Uaurikua Kakuva has urged the government to help farmers in his constituency who he said have lost more than 80 per cent of their livestock due to the persistent drought.

Kakuva in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said assistance provided by the government thus far is not sufficient and also urged the government to speed up the drilling of boreholes as people are forced to share unsafe water with their livestock for survival.

“We are faced with contractor challengers, the company that was supposed to drill boreholes at Omiotuherera and Omuravarava has kept us in the dark. We therefore plead with the government and other stakeholders to speed up some of these projects as my office alone cannot cover all areas,” said Kakuva.

He said most people in the constituency survived on drought relief food, which has been depleted.

“Most of our people have little to eat. The drought relief programme did not cover even 50 per cent of the region, the councillor’s office tried to provide food to the most affected but the number keeps increasing and our hands are tied,” he further said.

Kakuva, who took over the reins at the councillor’s office in Otuani last year on the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) ticket, also noted that the persistent drought has forced many farmers who have livestock left to become nomadic in search of grazing.

He further said while other regions have reported good rains recently, Kunene is still to receive rain. The western parts of the region have been particularly dry, he stated.

The councillor however also urged the community to not rely solely on the government’s drought relief programme but to also use any resources at their disposal to remain productive.

Kunene Regional Council acting Chief Regional Officer, Joseph Jantze, upon enquiry said the council is well aware of the effects of the drought not only Opuwo rural, but the whole region. He said the new council is in the process of engaging the government to review and strengthen the drought relief programme in the region. He however noted that while government is doing its best to support drought-stricken farmers, they are experiencing some shortfalls in terms finance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency