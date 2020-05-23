ORN to hold workshop for journalists on LGBTQI issues

Out-Right Namibia (ORN) will hold a workshop for journalists in Windhoek aimed at sensitising them on the lived realities of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The workshop which will take place on Tuesday will help journalists strike common ground on what balanced reporting in relation to the LGBTI community should consider.

In a media statement issued on Friday the acting Director of ORN Agapitus Hausiku said during the past few years the existence of sexual and gender minorities in the country was not always accurately reported on.

‘We took note of the numerous articles and opinion pieces published without much sensitivity towards gender affirming pronouns and the use of sensational headlines that have proven harmful to the LGBTI community,’ he said.

Hausiku said ORN regards journalists as gatekeepers in society and that the populace also remains dependent on them for accurate and well researched information.

ORN is a leading LGBTI human rights organization in the country established by member mandate in October 2010.

Source: Namibia Press Agency