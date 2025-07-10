U.S. Tariffs May Trigger Brazil’s Reciprocity Law, Warns Lula



Seoul: The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN)’s Otjozondjupa Regional leadership on Wednesday outlined its activities in preparation for the regional councils and local authorities elections set for 26 November this year. ECN’s Otjozondjupa Regional Electoral Officer, Victoria Amutenya, and her team of supervisors revealed their plan of activities at a stakeholders’ conference, organised by ECN at a local community hall in Otjiwarongo.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Amutenya stated that the regional ECN teams had concluded their two by-elections at Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein constituencies on 17 June 2025. As a result, much of the activities on the ECN calendar for the upcoming regional councils and local authorities elections are a revision for her team members. “We will start with the training of ECN registration officers next week, to be followed by the supplementary registration of voters,” she explained.





The provisional voter register will be displayed from 12 to 15 September 2025, allowing for any objections to the voter register and appeals, if any. The submission and nomination of candidate names will occur from 25 September to 06 October 2025, along with the issuance of duplicate cards to applicants before the actual elections.





Amutenya also urged political parties, church organisations, and constituency councillors in the Otjozondjupa Region to mobilise community and political party members who have recently turned 18 years and those who have changed residential areas. Additionally, people with lost, damaged, or stolen voter cards should register for new cards from 04 to 19 August 2025. She clarified that the voter registration is strictly for the regional councils and local authorities elections.





ECN supervisors in attendance, including Hilde Shipanga of the Grootfontein Constituency, Ray Katjitae of Okahandja, and Gous Mumbala of Otavi, discussed the activities and logistics, registration points, voter education dates, and general requirements needed for applicants to receive duplicate voter card printouts in preparation for the upcoming elections.





Several political party members from the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), Swapo, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), and the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), as well as the pastors’ forum and constituency councillors in the region, attended the conference.

