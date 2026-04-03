Otjozondupa Triumphs in Opening Match of Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup

Keetmanshoop: The Otjozondjupa Region made a strong start to their football campaign at the 24th edition of the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup, defeating Hardap 2-0 at a packed Westdene Stadium in Keetmanshoop.According to Namibia Press Agency, this year's tournament, hosted in the ||Karas Region, has drawn more than 600 young athletes competing in both football and netball, reaffirming its status as one of Namibia's premier youth sporting events. In Group A, which features Kavango East, Hardap, Omaheke, and Otjozondjupa, the opening match saw Otjozondjupa assert its dominance early. Nathan Damaseb was the standout performer, netting a brace to secure victory and signal his team's intent to challenge for top honours.Damaseb's impressive performance earned him the Man of the Match accolade. Meanwhile, action on Field B produced a closely contested encounter between Kavango East and Omaheke, who played to a 1-1 draw. Vepukisa Tjonga gave Omaheke the lead in the first half before Nyangana Muyenga equalised i n the second half to ensure the teams shared the spoils.Defending champions Kunene, drawn in Group D alongside Zambezi and Omusati, will be aiming to retain their title as the competition progresses. Since its inception in 2001, the Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup has been widely regarded as the pinnacle of youth sports development in Namibia, providing a crucial platform for nurturing talent and bridging the gap between grassroots participation and national representation.