Economic Watch: China’s R and D to Market Pipeline Emerges as Global Innovation Magnet



Outjo: In the small town of Outjo in the Kunene Region, where opportunities are scarce and unemployment looms, one young musician is determined to make a difference.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Oley Bakan, a talented musician and videographer, has taken it upon himself to guide and inspire local youth through the power of music. Since 2016, he has mentored young music enthusiasts through his choir, the Outjo Valley Singers. “I have always loved music. I’ve been in many choirs, and eventually, I developed the desire to create my own,” Bakan shared.





Bakan, 31, trains his choir members in the confined space of his home, helping steer local youth away from unemployment and alcohol abuse. “I take care of my singers. We sing and perform at lodges and local events. I share the stipends we receive among us,” he said. The choir, comprising high schoolers and unemployed youth, uses the income generated from performances to cover their attire and improve their social and living situations at home.





He expressed disappointment with local event organisers who invite them to perform but sometimes refuse to pay for the service. “It is sometimes difficult for my members, as sometimes we perform at events and are not compensated,” he stated.





Bakan, whose first name ‘Oley’ is also his stage name, began his musical journey as a 17-year-old pianist in church. “I learned to play piano when I was 15. My father, who was also a choir member, used to play music instruments such as the guitar and the piano at home with me. I eventually joined a church choir where I played the piano in the church band.”





Despite completing his education and teaching as a junior primary teacher for a few years, Bakan ultimately chose music, where he feels most comfortable. Leading by example, he lives a life free of alcohol and drugs and aspires to one day perform for large audiences and make his mother proud. Having lost his father early in life, he is driven to honour his mother.





Bakan dreams of creating a platform for choir performances similar to South Africa’s ‘Joyous Celebrations.’ He recently entered season four of the ‘Next Ma/Gaisa Star Search’ music competition, hoping to cement his musician status and compete for the title. Bakan is already garnering fans nationwide, receiving widespread applause for his musical entry on social media.





If he wins, Bakan aims to continue mentoring upcoming artists and singers. His hope is bolstered by the fact that the previous winner of the competition was one of his trainees. He proudly announced that he has passed the first stage and is optimistic about winning. As one of 30 contestants with three challenging rounds ahead – each eliminating 10 participants – Bakan remains focused on his ultimate goal: to foster collaboration among Ma/Gaisa artists for the greater good and to uplift emerging talents.





His dedication promises to create a vibrant future for Outjo’s burgeoning music scene.

