Pakistan Establishes Taskforce to Combat Anti-Government Propaganda.



Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a 10-member taskforce to curb propaganda against the state and security forces on social media, an official notification read.

According to Namibia Press Agency, consequent to the recent incidents of terrorism and vandalism, a massive malicious campaign has been orchestrated to discredit the state of Pakistan in general and security forces in particular, a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s office on Sunday to the relevant departments said.

“Multiple domestic and foreign-based media platforms are being used to perpetrate concocted, baseless, and inciting news implicating state apparatus for committing serious human rights violations,” it said.

The campaign affected the law and order situation in the country, and to attract the foreign audience, perpetrators of the campaign attempted to create serious human rights violations through fictitious violent images and contents, the notification read.

The task force will be headed by the chairman

of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and key officials from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and intelligence and investigation agencies will be part of the team.

The committee would identify netizens and organizations involved in creating and spreading fake and misleading news.

It will also track and trace people involved in the campaign in Pakistan or abroad and bring them to justice as per the law of the land, the notification said.