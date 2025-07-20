Sao Paulo and Mirassol Secure Victories in Brazil’s Serie A Championship



Manado: One person was killed after a passenger ship caught fire in the waters off North Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Sunday. Evacuation of hundreds of passengers is underway, head of the quick reaction team at the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, Dani Repi, told Xinhua.





According to Namibia Press Agency, efforts to manage the situation and ensure the safety of passengers are ongoing. The fire has prompted emergency services to act swiftly to evacuate those on board, aiming to prevent further casualties. Details about the cause of the fire and the condition of the ship are still being investigated. Emergency teams are working closely with local authorities to provide assistance and relief to those affected.

