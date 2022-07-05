Past cannot be forgotten, Russia was there: Geingob

Namibia does not regret its decision to abstain from the United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution vote deploring Russia’s actions and calling for the withdrawal of its forces in Ukraine earlier this year.

“I always say whoever was involved in Namibia’s liberation struggle, somehow, the Russian people were there to support us and now we are asked to vote against Russia, that is a problem,” Geingob said while opening the third Swapo party policy conference here on Friday.

The president said Namibia’s liberation struggle was part of a glorious past that should not be forgotten, including countries that helped attain its independence, such as Russia, amidst current geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine which saw Namibia abstaining from the vote that sought disapproval of the conflict.

Namibia alongside 15 African countries abstained from the United Nations General Assembly resolution vote on 02 March 2022 deploring Russia’s actions and calling for the withdrawal of its forces from Ukraine, while 141 out of 193 member states voted for the resolution.

Geingob fumed that it is a problem for Namibia to be asked to condemn Russia’s actions, saying that Namibia’s past cannot be forgotten because people sacrificed their lives, whilst countries such as Cuba, China, Russia, Zambia, Tanzania and Angola helped the country during the liberation struggle.

“We will be stupid not to thank those who were there when times were hard, not today. I was sitting in that UN Security Council watching triple vito, the Americans, British and France defending apartheid, one vito was enough for us, but now you are saying we must condemn, this a problem,” stressed Geingob.

The president further noted that it is important for the Namibian youth to know Namibia’s past while marching into the future of economic emancipation, adding that currently, the world finds itself amidst heightened geopolitical tension that has led to some political scientists talking of a new world order developing.

The three-day conference was held under the theme ‘Strengthening the Swapo Party for a United Congress 2022.’ It was amongst others attended by veterans of the liberation struggle, stalwarts, ambassadors, women and youth representing Swapo from the 14 regions of the country.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency