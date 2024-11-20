PDP Celebrates Former President Goodluck Jonathan on His Birthday.



Abuja: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended its congratulations to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on the occasion of his birthday, recognizing him as a national icon of stability and democracy. This acknowledgment was made through a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, highlighting Jonathan’s significant contributions to Nigeria and the international community.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ologunagba emphasized Jonathan’s reputation as a stabilizing figure in Nigeria and an international icon of democracy. He noted Jonathan’s extensive efforts in promoting peace and democratic practices, particularly across the African continent. The PDP praised Jonathan’s dedication to upholding the principles of true democracy, which include conducting free, fair, credible, and transparent elections. These efforts have positioned Jonathan as a symbol of participatory democracy, responsive governance, and peaceful transitions of power.

Ologunagba further

r reflected on Jonathan’s presidency from 2010 to 2015, describing it as a golden era for Nigeria, marked by significant achievements and economic growth under the PDP’s Transformation Agenda. During Jonathan’s tenure, Nigeria’s economy reached $550 billion, making it the largest in Africa and the 26th largest globally by 2015. The PDP expressed pride in these accomplishments and celebrated Jonathan’s legacy on his birthday.

The PDP family extends its best wishes to Jonathan, praying for continued wisdom, good health, and happiness as he continues to serve Nigeria and humanity. The party remains proud of Jonathan’s achievements and contributions to the nation and the international community.