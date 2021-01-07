A 92-year-old woman died on the spot on Wednesday night when she was allegedly bumped by a motor vehicle operated by an unlicensed driver while attempting to cross the Trans-Caprivi highway along Rundu’s Ndama location in the Kavango East Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s Head of Traffic Unit in the Kavango East Region, Chief Inspector Johny Ndumba, confirmed the accident to this news agency on Thursday, saying the accident happened at around 20h30 along the B8 high-way after the pensioner, a resident of Ndama, attempted to cross the highway.

He said the driver of the vehicle is a 19-year-old man who is also a resident of Ndama.

Ndumba said he deceased has been identified as Leya Kaliye and her next of kin have been informed of her death.

The driver was arrested and charged for culpable homicide and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driving license. He is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency