A 31-year-old police officer died when the vehicle he was driving overturned near Aroab in the ||Kharas Region on Friday.

The Namibian Police Force’s commander for the region, Commissioner David Indongo, told Nampa on Sunday the deceased was identified as Neville Bonny Leberek.

The accident occurred around 16h45 on the Klein Manasse-Aroab road.

“It is alleged that the off-duty member, who did not have a licence, was driving a private Nissan sedan which was not roadworthy and without number plates at the time of the accident. The driver allegedly drove through a dip at high speed, which caused the vehicle to veer and the driver to lose control,” he said.

Indongo said Leberek succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Aroab clinic and a 26-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries. She is being treated at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency