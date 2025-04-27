DARES Forum Unites Over 300 Energy Experts in Abuja



Abuja: Philip Shaibu, the former deputy governor of Edo, has emphasized the importance of political parties being driven by ideology and effective leadership. He believes that the dividends of democracy would be better realized by Nigerians through a focus on political ideology.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Shaibu made these remarks on Sunday while addressing newsmen in Abuja. He highlighted the role of institutions like The Political Institute (TPI) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in guiding and shaping future leaders of the country. The Institute serves as the official Think Tank and Intellectual Resource Centre of the APC, conducting research and offering capacity training on leadership, good governance, political party management, and other significant national and international issues.





Shaibu further stated that with a progressive leader at the helm, party members would naturally follow, whereas a reactionary leader could lead to the disintegration of the party. He criticized the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), suggesting that its focus on ambition rather than ideology could lead to its downfall, predicting it may take 20 years to rebuild if current attitudes persist.





The political landscape in Nigeria is often marked by frequent defections among elected officials, particularly from opposition parties to the ruling party. Shaibu, however, pointed out that the key concern should be delivering the dividends of democracy to the people, regardless of political defections. He advocates for building a political structure grounded in ideology that engages the grassroots, ensuring everyone takes ownership of the political process.





Shaibu also praised President Bola Tinubu for the economic and political reforms initiated in the last two years, describing him as a grassroots politician and a progressive-minded democrat. He noted that Tinubu’s leadership has attracted many to his party due to his acceptability and progressive vision.





The former deputy governor concluded by acknowledging that the country is gradually transitioning towards a more ideologically-driven political process, with progressive and reactionary elements aligning themselves according to shared values and superior arguments prevailing.

