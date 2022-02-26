Pregnant woman allegedly stabbed to death at work in Windhoek

A pregnant woman died on Thursday afternoon, after she was allegedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend at her workplace in Windhoek.

The Namibian Police Force's Commander for the Khomas Region, Commissioner Ismael Basson, confirmed the crime on Friday, saying that the incident occurred in the Khomasdal suburb, where the male suspect allegedly went to the victim’s workplace and stubbed her several times with a knife, before stabbing himself.

The man died on spot, while the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died later. It is alleged that the two had a relationship that ended two years ago and that the woman was pregnant with her current boyfriend's child.

Basson said the man may have been upset by the news that his ex-girlfriend was expecting another man’s child and it prompted him to react in such a manner.

The name of the alleged perpetrator and that of the victim are yet to be revealed. Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency