President learns of works on Ndúe, Calucuve dams

Angolan head of State João Lourenço assessed Friday the level of execution of the construction works on Ndúe and Calucuve dams in southern Cunene province.

The two structuring projects are part of the programme for fight against drought in the country’s southern region.

These are lots 03 and 05, which include the construction work on the Ndúe dams on the Caundo river and Calucuve dams on the Cuvelai river.

On the site, João Lourenço was briefed on the progress of works conducted and those still in progress.

The Secretary of State for Energy António da Costa put the physical execution of the Ndúe dam at 23% and financial 21.53%.

While Calucuve dam, the execution, both financial and physical, stands at around 16%.

Ndúe dam is expected to improve access, supply water to 55,000 inhabitants, 60,000 head of cattle, irrigate an area of 9,200 hectares and create 591 direct jobs, the official said.

In April 2022, the president João Lourenço inaugurated the Canal do Cafu.

The project cost 44.3 billion and benefiting an estimated population of 235,000 inhabitants, watering 250,000 animals and irrigating five thousand hectares of agricultural fields

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)