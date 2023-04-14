President updates rules to contain increase in Covid-19 cases

Angolan head of State João Lourenço signed on April 14 a decree updating the rules for administrative management in the country of the Covid-19 pandemic, taking into account the relative increase in the number of positive cases in recent times , whose measures come into force at midnight on Saturday (April 15).

According to a Press Release from the Presidential Palace, reached ANGOP, the update comes in order to prevent the spread of the disease and the return to previous crisis scenarios.

As for health control at borders, the diploma determines that departures from national territory are dependent on the presentation of a vaccination certificate confirming the complete immunization, without prejudice to additional formalities required by the country of destination.

The document also determines that entries into the national territory are dependent on the presentation of a vaccination certificate confirming the complete immunization or, alternatively, the presentation of a test for the SARS-COV 2 virus, of the RT-PCR type, with a negative result, carried out within 48 hours previous to the trip.

Minors up to 12 years old are exempt from the measures, being exempt from presenting a vaccination certificate or test when entering and leaving the country.

The decree signed Friday by President João Lourenço establishes, as a measure of health containment, the mandatory use of a face mask in health units and in pharmacies or similar services, its use being optional in other places of public access.

The document also states that as long as the pandemic situation and the risk of mass contagion persist, competence is delegated to the ministerial departments to establish rules and administrative measures for surveillance and health control that prove to be useful and proportionate to the mitigation of the risk, under the terms of the International Health Regulations and the National Health Regulations.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)