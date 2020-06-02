Private schools and parents should engage on indemnity forms: Steenkamp

There is a need for parents to have an open dialogue with schools to ensure that health and hygiene protocols are fully implemented at the private schools requesting parents to sign indemnity forms, Executive Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp has said.

Speaking at the COVID-19 communication centre here on Tuesday she assured that the ministry did not request schools to issue indemnity forms, however private schools are implementing the regulation from a legal point of view in their stance.

An indemnity form is a comprehensive form of insurance compensation for damages or loss, which in legal terms can also refer to an exemption from liability for damage.

“At this point both parents and schools are driven by fear and uncertainty, which drives parents to ask the question of liability if something has to happen to their children,” she said.

Steenkamp noted that with the question of liability and accountability, schools are responsible to ensure that all health and hygiene measures that Government has requested to be put in place in effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are implemented accordingly.

“Schools do not want to be held accountable simply because they do not want any form of negligence on their school premises. It is matter of trust by engaging parents for them to be happy with the arrangement made by the schools,” she said.

She added that the ministry has also requested both private and public schools to submit their response measure to ensure that all health regulations are followed and put in place by all schools receptively.

On the same note on public schools, Steenkamp said more than 300 042 schools are ready to receive learners, as the ministry has sent out health guideline and responses that schools should implement before schools open, adding that the government has availed N.dollars 58 million for cleaning materials, hand sanitizers and liquid soaps.

She added that government further in its preparedness availed N.dollars 46 million to schools to purchase and fix infrastructures that are needed in place in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 when school resumes.

“Government will also provide one mask per learners which are ready to be given to learners. The ministry also assessed school by school on its readiness to receive learners, of which majority are, however instance where a school is not ready it will be communicated on when learners can resume school,” noted Steenkamp.

Source: Namibia Press Agency