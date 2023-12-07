Promotion of 460 Officers in Oshana NamPol Reflects Gender Balance

Oshana – The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Oshana Region has announced the promotion of 460 officers to various ranks. Naftal Lungameni Sakaria, the Regional Commander of NamPol in Oshana, shared details of this significant personnel development on Thursday.

According to Namibian Press Agency (NAMPA), the promotions reflect a gender-balanced approach, with 229 male and 231 female officers, accounting for 50.3 percent female representation. He described this as the first round of promotions, mentioning that higher ranks will be included in the subsequent round.

Despite efforts to accommodate deserving personnel, Sakaria noted that 60 members were not considered for promotion, and an appeal has been made regarding their cases. He encouraged those not promoted to continue working diligently and maintain discipline for future opportunities.

Sakaria also addressed challenges related to conduct and discipline within the force, particularly among lower-ranked officers. He highlighted the delays in resolving disciplinary and criminal cases due to non-cooperation in investigations. Upon assuming his role as regional commander, Sakaria prioritized addressing a backlog of cases pending decisions or investigations, leading to substantial progress in a short time.