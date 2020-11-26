Provisional results for Berseba Constituency
The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results of the Berseba Constituency and its local authority council seats in the ||Kharas Region. The results are as follows:
Berseba Constituency:
Landless People’s Movement – Jeremias Goeieman – 1 822
Popular Democratic Movement – Christina Isaaks – 434
Swapo Party – Steve Ovambo – 1 127
Berseba local authority’s provisionally allocated seats to the political parties that participated in the election are as follows:
Landless People’s Movement – 2
Popular Democratic Movement – 1
Swapo Party of Namibia – 2
Source: Namibia Press Agency