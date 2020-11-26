Provisional results for Berseba Constituency

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results of the Berseba Constituency and its local authority council seats in the ||Kharas Region. The results are as follows:

Berseba Constituency:

Landless People’s Movement – Jeremias Goeieman – 1 822

Popular Democratic Movement – Christina Isaaks – 434

Swapo Party – Steve Ovambo – 1 127

Berseba local authority’s provisionally allocated seats to the political parties that participated in the election are as follows:

Landless People’s Movement – 2

Popular Democratic Movement – 1

Swapo Party of Namibia – 2

Source: Namibia Press Agency