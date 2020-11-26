November 26, 2020   News   No comments

Provisional results for Berseba Constituency

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results of the Berseba Constituency and its local authority council seats in the ||Kharas Region. The results are as follows:

Berseba Constituency:

Landless People’s Movement – Jeremias Goeieman – 1 822

Popular Democratic Movement – Christina Isaaks – 434

Swapo Party – Steve Ovambo – 1 127

Berseba local authority’s provisionally allocated seats to the political parties that participated in the election are as follows:

Landless People’s Movement – 2

Popular Democratic Movement – 1

Swapo Party of Namibia – 2

Source: Namibia Press Agency