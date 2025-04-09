Hambyuka Visits Family Who Lost Children to Lightning



Santo Domingo: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Dominican President Luis Abinader in connection with the deadly collapse of a building in Santo Domingo, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in the early hours of Monday, the roof of the Jet Set nightclub, located in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo, collapsed while the club was full of people. Latest reports indicated that 98 people were killed. Abinader signed a decree calling for a three-day national mourning for the victims of the tragedy.





“Please accept our sincere condolences in connection with the numerous victims as a result of the collapse of the building structures in the city of Santo Domingo. We share the grief of the Dominican people over this tragic incident. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured,” Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin.

