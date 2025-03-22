IDF Says Struck Military Strategic Capabilities That Remained at Syrian Military Bases



Moscow: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump could meet in the coming months.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Witkoff shared this information during an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. Witkoff mentioned, “I think they’re gonna meet in the coming months,” indicating potential diplomatic engagements between the two leaders.





Witkoff also noted that it was “enormously gracious” of Putin to accept him as Trump’s emissary, highlighting the diplomatic significance of such acceptance in fostering communication between the two nations.

