IDF Says Struck Military Strategic Capabilities That Remained at Syrian Military Bases

Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Girl Discovered in Okahandja Tunnel

Air Defenses Shot Down 47 Ukrainian Drones Over Russian Regions at Night Defense Ministry

Kiev Suffers Heavy Losses in Clashes with Russian Forces

Lack of Education for Girls in Afghanistan Leads to Dire Consequences: UNICEF

Russia to Develop Countermeasures Over Potential US Missile Deployment in Japan

Putin, Trump May Meet in Coming Months US Special Envoy Witkoff

Moscow: US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump could meet in the coming months.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Witkoff shared this information during an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. Witkoff mentioned, “I think they’re gonna meet in the coming months,” indicating potential diplomatic engagements between the two leaders.



Witkoff also noted that it was “enormously gracious” of Putin to accept him as Trump’s emissary, highlighting the diplomatic significance of such acceptance in fostering communication between the two nations.

Recent News
