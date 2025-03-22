

Moscow: Russia and Japan maintain constructive cooperation in the energy sector, but if Tokyo refuses such cooperation, Moscow will find buyers for its liquefied natural gas (LNG), Director of the Third Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Lyudmila Vorobyova told RIA Novosti in an interview released on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the energy sector is one of the few areas where constructive interaction between Russia and Japan is maintained. The Japanese side officially recognizes the critical importance of joint oil and gas projects for ensuring national energy security, maintaining the participation of its companies in them at this stage. However, Moscow is aware of Tokyo’s statements within the G7 about its intention to eliminate reliance on Russian energy resources and the initiative proposed by Washington to the Japanese government to produce gas in Alaska, which may potentially replace Russian LNG in the Japanese market.





Vorobyova emphasized that the decision regarding future actions rests with Japan, asserting that Russia’s fuel resources will find consumers in Asia and other regions regardless of Japan’s stance. She also highlighted that Tokyo’s involvement in the Arctic LNG 2 project has been effectively blocked due to U.S. sanctions.





In April 2024, Japan announced its intention to maintain a stake in oil and gas development projects in Russia, as they are considered vital for the country’s energy security. Japan currently retains stakes in two oil and gas projects, Sakhalin 1 and Sakhalin 2. The country anticipated purchasing 2 million tonnes per year from the Arctic LNG 2 project. However, in November 2023, the United States imposed sanctions, adding Arctic LNG 2 LLC, a subsidiary of Novatek, to the restriction list. In May 2024, Washington imposed further sanctions on companies and vessels associated with Arctic LNG 2.

