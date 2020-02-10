Radical youth a threat to the regime: Ndeitunga

Proponents of regime change who want to resort to other means to effect government change are a threat to democracy in Namibia, Inspector General (IG) of the Namibian Police, Sebastian Ndeitunga has said.

Ndeitunga made these remarks at a joint press conference with Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO) Chairperson Godwin Matanga.

Ndeitunga said instead of attempting to topple the current government through means [such as civil war], those who claim to be radical must do so via a ballot vote as opposed to taking the law into their own hands.

The media, he said, is duty-bound to inform and educate the public on the phenomena of radicalisation of the youth in our region that are singing the song of regime change and this is a phenomenon that has become extreme against the democratic principle of popular elections for people to elect their own leader(s) [and] not to force regime change.

He added: If I have a problem with a leader, I should use the voting channel to make sure that I vote [out] the unproductive leader and vote [in] the productive one. But to say we will force them to go out, that is not the way.

He said if the political situation in Namibia becomes unstable, the country will suffer.

You [Namibia] don't even produce toothpicks, he said.

Asked if this was the reason why Namibia's security has been heightened and military deployment onto the Namibian streets, he retorted: I did not see any military deployment. Secondly, the military that you are talking about probably is those who are part of Operation Kalahari, [a] crime prevention operation. But I have never seen tanks and military in the streets of Windhoek.

Last week, Safety and Security Minister, Charles Namoloh � who Ndeitunga reports to - questioned the military bosses' unilateral decision to heighten the country's security status and military deployment into the streets, without consulting Cabinet, it was reported.

On 01 December last year, Acting Chief of the Defence Force, Air Vice-Marshal Martin Pinehas announced that the military had heightened security levels in the country due to political threats.

On the contrary, when Nampa queried Ndeitunga about the military's deployment at the time, he sang a different song.

There is no need for it [military deployment], he said, adding that no life has been threatened to the point of a state of emergency and the president normally calls for a state of emergency but I am not aware of one.

Source: Namibia Press Agency