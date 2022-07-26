Rape suspect allegedly impregnates 14-year-old girl at Onekwaya village

The Namibian Police Force in the Ohangwena Region are investigating a case in which a 19-year-old man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl at Onekwaya village.

This was revealed in the weekend crime report issued on Sunday, which stated that the incident allegedly occurred in February this year.

It is alleged that the suspect had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent in her room.

As a result, the victim is allegedly six months pregnant.

The suspect has not been arrested and police investigations into the matter continue.

In an unrelated incident at Okwatiwa village in Okongo, a 69-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

According to the police, the incident happened in May this year at the suspect’s house at that village.

The suspect allegedly called the girl to his room and grabbed her and had sexual intercourse with her under coercive circumstances.

The suspect allegedly further threatened to beat the victim if she reported the incident. The suspect was arrested on Friday and will appear in court on Monday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency