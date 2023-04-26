Rehoboth Expo taking place this weekend

The 2023 Rehoboth Expo is starting on Thursday, with a number of events planned for the three-day expo.

In an interview with Nampa, Rehoboth Community Trust board member Ronald Kubas said the first Reho Expo was held in 2017. He said the activities for this year's expo include horse racing, cycling, volleyball and various seminars.

“I don’t want to say too much and give it all away, the community should just show up and see what we have planned. We are utilising the entire space this year and I am excited to see how the expo will turn out,” said Kubas.

The expo is amongst others held to raise funds for the Rehoboth Community Trust’s projects that include the tertiary education bursary scheme, the upcoming ‘Grootvlak’ irrigation scheme, the old age home feeding scheme, and more.

Kubas further noted that the expo also serves as a community gathering and an opportunity for the members of the community to showcase their cattle at auctions and to simply have some family fun.

He explained that this year, they are bringing back horse racing due to popular demand and also introducing a new course in fashion design.

Some training previously offered, such as horticultural and agricultural training, will be repeated this year.

The trust's Tertiary Education Bursary Scheme has proven a success, with the recent graduation of one of its 2020/2021 recipients, Tiaan Diergaardt.

'I could only dream of furthering my studies due to financial constraints, but the Rehoboth Community Trust turned this dream into reality. No words could ever describe how grateful I am for the financial assistance that I have received,' said Diergaardt.

The trust’s financial aid resulted in Diergaardt obtaining his postgraduate degree in accounting at North West University in South Africa.

