Rejected EIG applicants flock to constituency offices at Khorixas

Applicants that were rejected after applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) flocked in numbers to the Khorixas constituency support office to register through the office of the councillor since Monday.

Speaking to Nampa, some rejected applicants said that they were not given concrete reasons as to why they were rejected.

Maris Steenkamp said that she applied about a week ago and received a text message stating that her application was received and being processed.

“I applied about a week ago on the same day as my twin sister, her application was approved but the text message I got only read that my application is being processed. I hear that we that did not yet get the grant should come and register ourselves at the councillor’s office that is why I came in to register myself. I need this N.dollars 750 grant to buy myself products I need for a business I plan to start,” she said.

Moses Aoxamub received a text message from the ministry last week stating that he is a taxpayer.

“I have been unemployed for almost two years now. I do not understand why they say I am a taxpayer. I do not pay any tax because I am unemployed. I am really in need of the grant I applied several times since the registration process has begun. I am not a taxpayer,” he fumed.

Another rejected applicant Bernold Tsaeb said that he did get a text message from the ministry saying that he is a taxpayer and does not qualify for the grant.

“I was working as a teacher a few years back but my contract expired about two years ago. I am not paying any tax,” he said.

The Ministry of Finance on Monday announced that reconciliation of previously rejected applicants by tax-register was completed.

“As a result, 74 485 applicants were approved. We are pleased to say that these applicants have already started to receive their grants,” the ministry said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency