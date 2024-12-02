Remnants of Ancient City Gate Unearthed in Beijing.



Beijing: Multiple discoveries, including remnants of a city gate from the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234) capital of Zhongdu in Beijing, were unveiled by the Beijing Archaeological Research Institute at a press conference on Saturday. Remnants of the city gate, excavated for the first time, provide a valuable reference for understanding the ancient city’s layout.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Ding Lina, a researcher with the institute, stated, “This year’s excavation efforts unearthed remnants of Duanli Gate, the southwest gate of the outer city of Jin’s capital. It is also a rare well-preserved large-scale architectural structure.” Zhongdu served as Jin’s capital for more than six decades in the dynasty’s heyday and was later abandoned around the end of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

Guo Jingning, director of the institute, explained that previously, knowledge of Zhongdu relied on documents and scattered archaeological findings. The absence of landmarks like gates and roads left the understanding incomplete. I

n addition to this city gate, archaeologists have unearthed abundant related remnants of the outer city of Zhongdu, including city walls, moats, and drainage ditches, as well as pottery, porcelain items, bricks, and tiles.

Significant progress has also been made in archaeological research concerning the Jiankou section of the Great Wall in Beijing. Notably, archaeologists have further examined its layout, architectural forms, building materials, and construction techniques. According to Shang Heng, associate research librarian with the institute, discoveries include the oldest stele found in the Jiankou section to date, offering important insights into the construction and evolution of the Great Wall.