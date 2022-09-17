Retired police chief inspector allegedly stabbed to death at Tsumkwe

A retired chief inspector of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) was on Thursday allegedly stabbed to death with a spear at Omatako village in the Tsumkwe west area by a 26-year-old man.

NamPol’s Otjozondjupa Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas, in an interview with Nampa on Friday said 62-year-old Peter Shafodino Nepunda died around 12h00 on Thursday at his farming plot in the Omatako area.

His relatives have been informed of his death.

Andreas stated that preliminary police investigations indicate that Nepunda and his three farmworkers were busy repairing a fence when the suspect and his father were heard talking inside the fenced-off area.

Andreas said the suspect’s father was spotted first and they then spotted the son, who was allegedly armed with a bow and arrow.

“Upon inquiring what the suspect and his father were doing in the fenced area, the suspect allegedly tried to shoot at Nepunda with the bow and arrow,” said Andreas.

Nepunda tried to stop him and took the bow and arrow from him, added Andreas.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed a spear from his father and used it to stab Nepunda in the neck, killing him instantly, she said.

Nepunda had a shotgun in his possession and the suspect reportedly grabbed it and fled on foot with the gun and spear.

“Nepunda’s farmworkers alerted the police about the incident and the suspect was arrested in the same area on Thursday,” said Andreas.

Nepunda’s shotgun and the spear were found in the possession of the suspect at the time of his arrest.

The Tsumkwe Police Station on Friday afternoon was still formulating charges against the suspect.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency