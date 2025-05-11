

Barcelona: FC Barcelona could be confirmed as La Liga champions for this season either Wednesday or Thursday night after winning a thrilling Clasico at home to Real Madrid 4-3. The result leaves Barca seven points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, and if Madrid fails to beat Mallorca on Wednesday night, Barca will be confirmed as champions, although a win away to local rival Espanyol on Thursday would also ensure the title.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Kylian Mbappe got Madrid off to a flying start on a sunny afternoon in Montjuic, winning and then scoring a penalty to open the scoring after just five minutes and then adding a second eight minutes later. Eric Garcia headed Barca back into the match in the 19th minute and Hansi Flick’s side took total control, with Lamine Yamal equalizing with a wonderful curling shot and two goals from Raphinha leaving a leaky Madrid defense in evidence.





Mbappe completed a hat-trick in the second half, and both he and youngster Victor Munoz had chances to make it 4-4, but Barca should also have been given a clear penalty when Aurelien Tchouameni clearly blocked Ferran Torres’ goal-bound shot with his arm. Athletic Bilbao remains fourth after a hard-fought 1-0 win at home to Alaves in a game of few chances which was finally decided by Manu Sanchez’s own goal, as he looked to clear the ball 20 minutes from time.





Athletic was missing several key players with injury and suspension, and despite making hard work of the game, the result could be hugely significant after Real Betis was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Osasuna. Chucho Hernandez put Betis ahead in the 64th minute, but Ante Budimir’s goal 11 minutes from time earned his side a draw.





Leganes took three big points in the battle to avoid relegation with a 3-2 win at home to Espanyol, with Seydouba Cisse, Yan Diomande and a Marash Kumbulla own goal putting the team from the south of Madrid 3-0 up in the 64th minute. Leandro Carbera pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 79th minute, and although Pere Milla’s 98th-minute effort will have caused some nerves, it was too late for Espanyol to complete its fightback.





On Saturday, Alexander Sorloth scored four first-half goals, with three arriving in a four-minute spell, as third-placed Atletico Madrid brushed aside a Real Sociedad side that seems to be looking ahead to life without coach Imanol Alguacil. Real captain Mikel Oyarzabal apologized after the game for his side’s first-half display.





A late goal from Etta Eyong saw Villarreal win 1-0 away to Girona, which remains in the relegation dogfight, with coach Michel Sanchez watching from his hospital bed due to health reasons. Valencia also turned on the style in the first half, with goals from Pepelu, Diego Lopez and Hugo Duro – the first and third from the penalty spot – providing a 3-0 win against Getafe and giving Valencia an outside chance of playing in Europe next season.





Mallorca also kept its European hopes alive with a 2-1 win at home to hapless Real Valladolid. A group of Sevilla fans forced their way into the club’s training ground on Saturday night to protest at the club’s 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo, who played for 45 minutes with 10 men after Marcos Alonso was sent off for handball. Despite having a player less, Celta led 3-1 with goals from Ilaix Moriba, Oscar Mingueza and Borja Iglesias before Kike Salas headed a 98th-minute goal that was scant consolation for Sevilla.

