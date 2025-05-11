China’s Zheng Advances to Round of 16 at Italian Open

Hot News :

Los Angeles: Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero film “Thunderbolts*” maintained its position at the top of the North American box office chart for the second weekend, earning 33.1 million U.S. dollars. The figures were disclosed by measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the film, which is based on Marvel Comics and features the team Thunderbolts, has garnered 128.5 million dollars in North America, contributing to a global total of 272.2 million dollars. Directed by Jake Schreier, “Thunderbolts*” marks the 36th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and showcases a star-studded cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Harbour. The production had a reported budget of 180 million dollars.



In the second position, Warner Bros. Pictures’ horror film “Sinners” grossed 21.1 million dollars during its fourth weekend, bringing its total in North America to 214.4 million dollars. Meanwhile, the fantasy comedy film “A Minecraft Movie,” produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, secured third place, earning 7.95 million dollars in its sixth weekend.

Recent News
