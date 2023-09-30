Rotary club gifts Abuja community residents food, medicare

No fewer than 100 residents of Kobi Seriki, a suburb of Abuja, on Saturday received free medical services, food and household items from the Rotary Club of Asokoro as part of its humanitarian services.

The outreach was under projects Declutter to Empower, Feed the Family and Medical Outreach implemented by the club.

The residents, which included People With Disability (PWD), were given food and household items which included rice, beans, yams, noddles, corn, bed foam, pots, fan, shoes, cloths, baby items among others.

The President of the club, Dr Adesuwa Agbontaen, said that Kobi community was adopted to provide care, support and other interventions by the club.

He explained that the gesture was part of what Rotary International does which is providing humanitarian services that help and give succor to people.

“Our team for this year is ‘Create Hope in the World” and this is one way to create hope; we know that right now there is so much hopelessness, difficulties, economic problems and hunger in the land.

“In anyway we can ameliorate it, in any way we can bring smile to faces of people is what we are doing today.

“We hope that at the end of this exercise, some people will be happier, some will feel better and that is why we are here today,” he said.

Also speaking, a member of the club, Mr Olalekan Odutayo, said that over the years, the club had sank a bow hole powered by electricity in the community.

He said that the club had built two blocks of four classrooms in the primary school in the community and was preparing to rehabilitate dilapidated classrooms.

Odutayo said that the tripartite projects of declutter to empower, feed the family and medical outreach are annual projects carried out in the community by the club.

He said that the club is also partnering with Asokoro General Hospital to sponsor cataract eye surgery for patients in the community.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the excited beneficiaries who spoke were full of gratitudes to the club.

They prayed God for the expansion of the club and blessings on its members for reaching out to them at a time of need.

Mr Lazarus Turaki, a beneficiary of Feed the Family Project said that he was happy to be part of the programme

He prayed for more strength for the members of the club to continue the good works that are doing in the community.

Miss Beauty Rafael, a beneficiary of Declutter to Empower said that she received baby cloths and food stuff.

She said that she is hoping to birth a baby boy soon saying that the baby cloths were a sign that her boy is on the way.

Mrs Faith Emmanuel, who also got food items and cloths, commended the club for their humanitarian services.

She prayed God for many more successful years for the clubs and wishing the club expansion and growth.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria