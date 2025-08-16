1 Killed, 2 Injured as Two Vessels Catch Fire at Yeosu Port



Anchorage: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded a significant meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, where progress was noted but no formal agreement was reached.





According to Namibia Press Agency, this meeting, held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, was the first visit by a Russian head of state to the U.S. in nearly ten years and the first direct encounter between the presidents of the two nations since 2021. Originally planned as a one-on-one discussion, the meeting expanded to include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.





At a joint press conference following their discussions, President Trump highlighted that although no formal deal was finalized, substantial progress had been made on numerous issues. President Putin echoed this sentiment, indicating an agreement on ensuring Ukraine’s security and expressing hope that this understanding could lead to peace.





During their brief appearance before the press, the leaders provided no detailed outcomes but emphasized the positive developments in their talks. Putin remarked on the tragedy of the ongoing conflict and Russia’s genuine interest in resolving it, urging that the primary causes be addressed. He also warned Ukraine and European nations against obstructing the path to peace.





Putin expressed optimism that the meeting could serve as a foundation for not only addressing the Ukraine conflict but also for re-establishing cooperative and pragmatic relations between Russia and the United States. He identified areas such as trade, technology, space exploration, and Arctic collaboration as potential fields for cooperation.





President Trump mentioned plans to engage with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders soon. The press conference concluded without a Q and A session, with Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noting that the leaders’ statements were comprehensive and sufficient.





In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that the responsibility for a ceasefire deal rests with Zelensky. He also hinted at discussions involving land swaps and security guarantees during his summit with Putin. Trump mentioned plans for a forthcoming meeting involving Zelensky, Putin, and himself.





The talks, which lasted approximately three hours, ended with both leaders leaving Alaska. Before departing, President Putin paid respects at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery by laying flowers on Soviet soldiers’ graves. Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s top economic envoy, commented on the positive reception from the United States in Alaska and expressed confidence in continuing to build bilateral relations despite any challenges.

