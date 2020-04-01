Rundu Private Hospital ramps up efforts to curb spread of COVID-19

To prevent the spread of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) the Rundu Private Hospital has put a few low cost measures in place.

The managing director of the hospital Preetha Goosen told Nampa in an interview on Monday it is only allowing five people at a time to make use of various services the hospital offers.

‘We provide chairs at the back of the building for the rest of the people waiting for their turn. The chairs are also spread one meter away,’ she explained.

Goosen informed this agency that on Monday they decided to roll in the ambulance personnel who check the body temperature of the people waiting to make use of the hospital.

‘The personnel will first check your temperature after which your hands get sanitised before you enter the building,’ she said.

Goosen said it was important for them to take more aggressive measures due to the influx of people into the region.

They have not yet picked up any scare since introducing body temperatures to also be taken.

The hospital also put up signs on the entrance door in English and Rukwangali informing people on what to do if they pick up on symptoms of the virus.

Goosen also heaped praises on other businesses such as retail shops for adhering to governments call to keep clients safe when entering their premises.

Goosen said she observed that Built It which is just located opposite the hospital was also just allowing teen people to go in and do their shopping whilst others wait outside standing one meter away from each other.

Source: Namibia Press Agency