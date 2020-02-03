Russian national’s rape and human trafficking trial begins Tuesday

The trial of a Russian national and a Walvis Bay resident who stand accused of allegedly raping five underage girls in Walvis Bay, is scheduled to begin in the High Court here tomorrow, Tuesday.

The trial was initially on 07 May 2019 set down to kick-off before Acting High Court Judge Claudia (on 03 February 2020), but could not proceed as scheduled after State Advocate Palmer Khumalo informed the court he was not able to finish consulting all the State witnesses on time.

The State representative, Khumalo, was thereafter directed to finish consulting his clients in connection with their statements for the rest of today (Monday) before the two accused enter their pleas on Tuesday morning.

In the matter, Russian national Alexander Krylov, 59, is said to have met the teenage girls through the 27-year-old Anna Katrina Engelbrecht between 2016 and 2017, at the coastal town where he worked as a marine pilot.

The trial is scheduled to run until 13 February 2020.

The duo was arrested on charges of rape and human trafficking in October 2017.

It is alleged that three of the victims were 16 years old at the time of the incidents, while the other two were 15.

Krylov, who was only known to the girls as 'Mr Alex', allegedly used to fetch them (girls) from the Kuisebmond residential area before taking them to his flat, where he reportedly engaged in sexual acts with them on several occasions.

Court records show that it is not the first time Krylov found himself on the wrong side of the law as he was also arrested and charged with kidnapping of a minor girl from Walvis Bay in 2009.

The Russian was also previously charged with an offence of assault.

Krylov and Engelbrecht are free on bail of N.dollars 40 000 each.

Local defence lawyers Marinus Scholtz and Kalundu Kamwi are defending the two accused persons.

Source: Namibia Press Agency