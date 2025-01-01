SADC Urges Peaceful Dialogue Amid Mozambique Election Violence



MAPUTO: The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has called for restraint and peaceful dialogue in Mozambique following a surge of violence after the December 2024 election results. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, has expressed grave concerns regarding the ongoing unrest, which threatens regional stability and economic progress.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Hassan highlighted the severe impact of the violence on human lives, property, and vital infrastructure in the region. “We are deeply concerned by the continued loss of lives, injuries, and destruction of private property and public infrastructure. The current situation has also caused significant economic challenges for the nation, disrupted cross-border trade, and hindered the free movement of people,” Hassan stated.





Hassan urged all involved parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further inflame the volatile situation. “The SADC calls upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that escalate violence and unrest. SADC stresses all parties to embrace peaceful and constructive dialogue as the preferred avenue to address grievances. Our collective aspiration remains the restoration of harmony and stability in Mozambique, in line with our shared vision of good governance, social cohesion, and sustainable development in the region,” she appealed.





The SADC also reiterated its willingness to facilitate peaceful resolutions through suitable mechanisms and stressed the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the Mozambican population.

