Sampofu Urges Peace and Effort Amid Challenges in Zambezi Region



KATIMA MULILO: Zambezi Governor Lawrence Alufea Sampofu has issued a call for peace, hard work, and dedication as crucial elements for ensuring effective service delivery across the region and the nation by 2025. In his official New Year’s message, Sampofu emphasized the need for individual reflection and collective effort, especially in the face of the ongoing drought.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Governor Sampofu urged citizens to assess their contributions over the past year and identify areas for improvement to foster national development. Despite the challenges posed by drought conditions, he highlighted the importance of perseverance and hard work to overcome these obstacles.





Sampofu also underscored the significance of road safety, repeatedly warning against drinking and driving. He noted that the police’s ‘Operation Rainbow’ is actively in place, with officers readily available and visible throughout the region to enhance public safety. “Let’s have peace and maintain peace. No fighting. Those who are going for boozing, please make sure you don’t drink and drive because we don’t want to lose lives. People’s lives are so precious to us,” Sampofu stated.





The governor acknowledged government achievements in various sectors, such as education, road rehabilitation, rural electrification, health, and agriculture. He urged Namibians to conduct themselves appropriately as the country progresses into 2025, highlighting the collective responsibility in maintaining peace and fostering development.

