Teenager Fatally Stabbed at Ncamagoro Village During Party Altercation



NCAMAGORO: A 17-year-old boy, Shinkanda Batista, was stabbed to death at a family gathering in Ncamagoro village early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when a group attempted to enter a private party, resulting in a confrontation that turned fatal.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Deputy Commissioner Johannes Kudumo of the Namibian Police Force reported that the altercation erupted at around 00h25 in the Kavango West Region. The suspect, part of a group attempting to gain access to the party, was confronted by Batista, who had been instructed by the elders to prevent the group from entering. Despite Batista’s efforts, the group overpowered him and entered the premises.





Kudumo detailed that the confrontation escalated when the last person in the group drew an Okapi knife and stabbed Batista multiple times. The family intervened to stop the fight, but the four young men fled the scene immediately afterward. In a subsequent attempt to save Batista, he was rushed to the police station, and officers transported him to Ncamagoro clinic, where he was not assisted. He was then taken to Rundu State Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.





An 18-year-old suspect has since been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

