Hot News :

Namibia Celebrates Cuban Revolution Anniversary, Urges End to U.S. Sanctions

Teenager Fatally Stabbed at Ncamagoro Village During Party Altercation

Teenager Fatally Stabbed at Ncamagoro Village During Party Altercation

Sampofu Urges Peace and Effort Amid Challenges in Zambezi Region

SADC Urges Peaceful Dialogue Amid Mozambique Election Violence

SADC Urges Peaceful Dialogue Amid Mozambique Election Violence

Search
Close this search box.

Teenager Fatally Stabbed at Ncamagoro Village During Party Altercation

Share This Article:


NCAMAGORO: A 17-year-old boy, Shinkanda Batista, was stabbed to death at a family gathering in Ncamagoro village early Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when a group attempted to enter a private party, resulting in a confrontation that turned fatal.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Deputy Commissioner Johannes Kudumo of the Namibian Police Force reported that the altercation erupted at around 00h25 in the Kavango West Region. The suspect, part of a group attempting to gain access to the party, was confronted by Batista, who had been instructed by the elders to prevent the group from entering. Despite Batista’s efforts, the group overpowered him and entered the premises.



Kudumo detailed that the confrontation escalated when the last person in the group drew an Okapi knife and stabbed Batista multiple times. The family intervened to stop the fight, but the four young men fled the scene immediately afterward. In a subsequent attempt to save Batista, he was rushed to the police station, and officers transported him to Ncamagoro clinic, where he was not assisted. He was then taken to Rundu State Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.



An 18-year-old suspect has since been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing as authorities seek to understand the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.